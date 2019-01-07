Award-Winning Greek Literature to Add to Your List

ATHENS – The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports announced in a news release on January 4 the Grand Prize for Letters and the State Prize for Literature in 2017. Together with the Prizes, the Special Theme Prize was also announced (for a book that promotes dialogue on sensitive social issues), and special distinctions were awarded to two literary journals.

On Monday, January 7, Minister of Culture and Sports Myrsini Zorba will meet at the Ministry with the award-winning writers and will discuss with them about the course of Greek literature as well as general issues related to books.

The meeting will also include translators who have been honored with the State Literary Translation Awards, shortlist writers close to the final award, representatives of publishers of award-winning writers and translators, as well as members of the Critics’ Committee on Literature and Translation.

The list of awards follows:

The Grand Prize for Letters was awarded to Dionysis Kapsalis for his overall contribution to the Letters.

The State Prize for Novel was bestowed to Michalis Modinos for his work entitled Ekouatoria, published by Kastaniotis.

The National Short Story Award – Novellas was awarded a majority of the votes to Maria Kouyioumtzis for her work entitled Ola boroun na symvoun me ena agima (Everything Can Happen with One Touch) from Kastaniotis Publishing.

The State Prize for Poetry was awarded to Stamatis Polenakis for his work entitled Ta triantafilla tis Mercedes (The Roses of Mercedes) published by Mikos Arktos and Chloe Koutsoumbeli for her work entitled Oi omotrapezoi tis allis gis (The Messmates of the Other Land) from Gavrielidis Publishing.

The State Critics’ Essay Prize was awarded to Pantelis Boukalas for his work entitled Otan to rima ginetai onoma (When the verb becomes a noun) from Agra Publishing.

The State Prize for Memoir, Biography, Chronicle, and Travel Literature was awarded to Lydia Tricha for her biography of seven-time Prime Minister of Greece Charilaos Trikoupis, published by Polis.

The State Prize for Debut Writer was awarded to Danae Siozou for her work entitled Χρήσιμα Παιδικά Παιχνίδια, Chrisima Paidika Paichnidia (Useful Children’s Games from Antipodes publishing and Ursula Foskolou for her work entitled To Ketos from Kichli Publishing.

The Special Thematic Prize for the book that greatly promotes dialogue on sensitive social issues was awarded to Angeliki Sidira for her book Silver Alert, published by Kedros.

Finally, the Commission unanimously decided to award honorary distinctions to the literary magazines Odos Panos Street and [Frmk] (Οδός Πανός και [Φρμκ]).

The members of the Critics Committee of the State Prize for Literature are:

Mariliza Mitsou (Chairperson), Professor of the Institute of Byzantine Studies, Byzantine History of Art and Modern Greek Studies of the University of Munich; Mary Leonsini (Vice-Chairperson), Associate Professor of the Department of Education and Education in the Preschool Age at the University of Athens; Michalis Chrysanthopoulos, Professor of General and Comparative Literature at the Philosophical School of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

Also included are the writers Clairy Mitsotaki, Kallia Papadaki, and Pavlina Pampoudi, as well as the critics Elena Maroutsou, Anna Afentoulidou, and Kostas Karavidas.