My Relatives are Missing

Greece and Turkey signed an agreement “respecting the reciprocal restitution of interned civilians and the exchange of prisoners of war”’ at Lausanne, on January 30, 1923. This agreement was designed to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war and interned civilians between them. The Greeks made every effort to return Turkish prisoners of war and interned civilians as quickly as possible whereas the Turks released Greeks in small numbers. Articles 119-123 of the Treaty of Lausanne signed on July …