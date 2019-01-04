“Bring Our Troops Home!” Except if Trump is President

By Constantinos E. Scaros January 4, 2019

FILE - This photo released on the Facebook page of the Military Council of Manbij City, shows U.S. troops based around the Syrian town of Manbij speaking with residents, in northern Syria, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (The Military Council of Manbij City via AP)

There are many things Donald Trump has accomplished since announcing his candidacy for president in June, 2015 – whether they’re good or bad remains the subject of much-heated debate – many of which he did without even trying. One example of the latter is that he has united a Republican Party that had been so splintered, essentially divided into four distinct segments: “Country Club Republicans” (the Mitt Romney types), values Republicans (see Michelle Bachmann), libertarian Republicans (the Pauls – Ron …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *