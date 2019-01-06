Obituaries in Greek-American Community

DALAMAGGAS, HELEN

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (from The Gazette, published on Dec. 25) – Helen Dalamaggas, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation was at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids and the funeral service was held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Helen was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Chris and Antonia Dalamaggas. She graduated from Franklin High School and from Coe College with a B.A. degree in business education. After beginning her career at Collins Radio, she decided to teach and began her 25-year teaching career at Elvira, Iowa. She also taught at Center Point, Iowa, Skokie, Ill., and Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Roosevelt schools. Helen is survived by nephews, Peter T. Dalamaggas and Chris Dalamaggas; sisters-in-law; Godson; and many other relatives in the United States and Greece. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Antonia Dalamaggas; and her brothers, Pete and Theodore Dalamaggas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church at 501 A Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401, or Coe College. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

GIANNAKAS, LOUKIA

PAWTUCKET, RI (from The Providence Journal, published on Dec. 24) – Loukia X. (Alipohoritou) Giannakas, 87, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018. Born in Athens, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Anastasios and Anna (Karavitis) Alipohoritou. Loukia had resided in Pawtucket since 1969. She was a member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Loukia leaves a son, Steve Giannakas and wife, Gina, of Greenville; a daughter-in-law, Laura Giannakas of Pawtucket; two sisters, Vasiliki Andrikopoulos of Pawtucket and Maria Seremeti of Greece; five grandchildren, Jennifer Elsinger, Megan, Joshua, Zackary and Vange Giannakas and seven great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Eugenia Giannakas and Evangelos Giannakas and the sister of the late Barbara Makropoulos. Services were held in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment followed at Swan Point Cemetery, Blackstone Blvd., Providence. Visitation was held at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts to the Church would be appreciated. trippfuneralhome.com.

KAKAS, BERDI ANN

DAYTON, OH (from The Columbus Dispatch, published on Dec. 27) – Berdi Ann Kakas, age 89, formerly of Vandalia, OH, passed away December 24, 2018 at Powell Assisted Living. Born on March 15, 1929 in Rochester, New York to the late Artemis and Annastasia Kakas. She is preceded in death by her brother, George Kakas; sisters, Sue Bouzounis and Ginny (Tyke) Vasilakos. Berdi is survived by her brother, Chris (Karen) Kakas; brother-in-law, Chris Bouzounis; nephews and nieces, Mark Kakas, John (Beth) Vasilakos, Anna (Harry) Ruska, Artemis (Denise) Bouzounis, Matina (Zenios) Zenios, and numerous great-nieces and nephews, Godchildren, and loving friends. Berdi was a longtime member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, OH, where she was an active member and leader of Philoptochos Society and GAPA service organizations. She was a member of the Dayton Art Institute, enjoyed the arts, traveling to Greece, supporting many charities, and spending time with her beloved friends and family. After spending many years in the retail industry, she was the manager of the Athenian restaurant and worked in other local businesses. Berdi will forever be remembered for her generosity, kindness, loving and fun spirit and dedication to her family and friends. The funeral service was held The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405 with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment was at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Berdi’s memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

KARAKATSANIS, ELENI

PALOS HILLS, IL (published online, Dec. 26) – Eleni Karakatsanis nee Theoharopoulos 77 of Palos Hills, formerly of Korinthos Tragana, Greece, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 24th at Palos Hospital in Palos Heights with her family at her side. Beloved and devoted wife of Nick for over 44 years. Dearest mother of Alex and Stella (Michael) Melone. Loving yiayia of Zoe Eleni and Nicholas. Dear sister of Harry (Harriet) Theoharopoulos, and Kristina (the late Dimitrios) Karavelas. Fond theia of many nieces and nephews in Greece and the United States. May her memory be eternal! Visitation was at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 South Southwest Highway (7700 West) Palos Hills Illinois 60465.Friends and family are asked to meet directly at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church for the funeral Service. Interment was at Bethania Cemetery. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc.; Handling all arrangements. For information 708-974-4410 or 815-462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com.

PAPATHEODORO, EUTERPE

WESTFIELD, NJ (from the Star-Ledger, published on Dec. 20) – Euterpe Papatheodoro, 97, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Dec. 17, 2018. Born in Wisconsin to Elias & Alexandra Stilianopoulou, her family moved to Greece when Effie was three. After marrying Christo Papatheodorou and building her family in Greece, they moved to New Jersey and then retired in Holiday, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Christo, siblings, Peter, John, Spero, and Loukia, and her son, Phillip. She is survived by her brother, Kosta; daughters, Avi, Alexandra, and Chrysaugi; son-in-law, Costa; daughter-in-law, Janeen; niece, Evdokia; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Viewing was at Higgins & Bonner, Springfield Ave., Westfield with services at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Westfield, on Friday, Dec. 21. Donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Trinity Ladies Philoptochos Society.

TRIANTAFYLLOU, PARASKEVI

UPPER ST. CLAIRE, PA (from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, published on Dec. 19) – Parasevi “Vicky” Traintafyllou passed away peacefully December 15, 2018, in her home in Upper St. Clair with her family by her side. She was 87 years old and lived a full life following the traditions and culture of the Greek Orthodox Church. Her last name in translation means “thirty leaves of roses,” and it suited her warm personality. She was born on the island of Spetses, and at the age of 15 she left to live in Athens. The last 24 years of her life were divided between Greece and Pittsburgh; she spent summers in Athens and winters in Pittsburgh. In 2010, she moved to Pittsburgh permanently to live with her children, Costi and Magdalini. Vicky had a lovely voice and she would entertain at events with friends and family. In her younger days, Mrs. Triantafyllou worked for Shell Oil Company and was part of the administrative staff of the legal department. A high school graduate and a life-long learner, she had a superior knowledge of finances and could resolve all problems presented to her. Mrs. Triantafyllou is survived by her two children, Costi and Magdalini; a son-in-law, George Paleos; two grandsons, Yanni and Constantinos; and two sisters, Beba and Catherine. She instilled in her children and grandchildren a love for Greek customs and traditions and taught them to “always live an honest life.”

VENTZOS, IRENE

ROCHESTER, NY (from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, published on Dec. 24) – Irene Ventzos (Primikirios) Greece – Fell asleep unto the Lord, December 22, 2018. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Nicholas and beloved baby son, Christos “Bouli;” brothers and sisters, Ioannis, Randos, Pantelis, Maria and Evdokia. Survived by her daughters, Ethel DiGiugno, Sylvia Bauer and Christina Ventzos; grandchildren, Niki, Hanna, Chrissie Tsiamouras, Erika, Jessika and Erinn Bauer; great-grandchildren, Jaclyn, Jayden and Miles; sister, Anthousa Xanthos; loved by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, December 26th, 2-4, 6-8 PM at Farrell-Ryan Funeral Home, 777 Long Pond Rd. A Trisaghion Service will be held at 7. Funeral Service Thursday, December 27th, 10:30 AM at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 962 East Ave., Roch., 14607. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.