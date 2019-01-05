Correspondence of Dr. Seraphim Papajiannis with the Late President George Bush

By Theodore Kalmoukos January 5, 2019

The float of the Panmacedonian Federation. (Photo by TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – Former president of the Man-Macedonian Association of America Dr. Seraphim Papajiannis from Boston corresponded with the late President George H.W/ Bush about the name of Macedonia.

Dr. Papajiannis a well-known physician with 48 years of service at three Hospitals in the greater Boston area and former medical consultant to the U.S. Federal Government, sent a letter on March 26, 1992 to the late President George Bush expressing his concerns about the pursuits of the Skopje government.

At the time Dr. …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *