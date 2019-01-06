AHEPA and Daughters of Penelope Scholarship Lunch in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, PA – Delaware County’s AHEPA Family New Year’s Luncheon was held on December 30 with Daughters of Penelope Chapter 332, AHEPA Thermopylae Chapter 445, and Sons of Pericles Chapter 290 in attendance. Scholarships were handed out at the 40th annual event.

This year, the following students received scholarships for Academic Excellence: Dimitris Stergiou, Nikos Rafaelidis, Eleni Palamidis, Despina Evangelopoulou, Vasilis Economou, Despina Lianidis, Alexandra Sidiropoulou, and Katerina Nakou received the Daughters of Penelope scholarship.