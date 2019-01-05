Pastitsio in NY Times Causes Uproar, Plus a Recipe

There are few recipes that are so beloved in Greek cuisine as pastitsio. The iconic dish, featuring pasta (Misko, Pastitsio #2), ground meat, and bechamel sauce on top, is a staple at every holiday meal and celebration. I will confess, it is my favorite, too, so when I saw the news that a variation on the classic published in the New York Times had stirred up such an uproar on social media and inspired a response in the San Francisco …