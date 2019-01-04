German Chancellor Merkel to Visit Athens on Jan 10 and 11

ATHENS – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay an official visit to Athens on 10 and 11 January announced on Friday alternate government spokesman Martina Fietz.

According to Fietz, Merkel will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday afternoon and afterwards they will make joint statements to the press. The two officials will discuss the bilateral relations as well as European and international issues.

On Friday, Merkel will meet with Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and later Merkel will visit the German School of Athens and will meet with Greek artists, scientists and intellectuals as well as with representatives of German and Greek enterprises. The German Chancellor will also meet with the leader of the main opposition New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The spokesperson of the German government said that the plan of the visit has not been concluded yet and there may be changes in the time of the meetings

Asked if there will be discussions on the Prespes Agreement, Fietz said that she does not know if the Chancellor will discuss this issue in Athens but clarified that the German government welcomes the agreement. “Now we must wait for the changes in the Skopje’s Constitution and the ratification from Athens”, she said.