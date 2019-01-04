Zoran Zaev: The Prespes Agreement Can’t Change in the Future

It is an agreement that can’t change in the future, said FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev referring to the Prespes Agreement and appeared certain over the positive conclusion of the changes in his country’s Constitution and the ratification of the agreement by FYROM’s parliament despite President Georgy Ivanov opposition.

In an interview with the newspaper Efimerida ton Syntakton on Friday, Zaev criticised former prime minister Nikola Gruevski’s policy noting that the country has paid a huge price for this policy and will not repeat the same mistakes.

He said that both Alexis Tsipras and himself ignored the political cost and proceeded to an agreement which will bring only positive things for the two countries and their people and underlined that the amendment on the nationality does not leave any room for misinterpretations. On the matter of the language, Zaev said that there is a UN decision which clarifies that the language belongs to the Slavic group of languages.

Zaev clearly distinguished the historic heritage of his country from the Greek Macedonia and recognised the individual and special ancient Greek heritage and history of the region. Referring to his country’s accession to the NATO and the Russian opposition, he stated that he is not turning against anybody and explained that his only aim is the peace and stability in the region.