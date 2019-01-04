Snowfall, Below Zero Temperatures in Several Parts of Greece

By ANA January 4, 2019

A woman passes a snow-covered bridge in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city, northwestern Greece, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Several areas of Greece are experiencing snowfall on Friday, even at relatively low-lying areas, as part of the phenomena caused by the “Sophia” weather system.

According to the latest forecast by the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo service, snow will continue to fall in all the prefectures of Macedonia, in Ioannina, Trikala and Larissa and snow chains are required on several roads.

Snow is also expected to fall again in Thessaloniki in the evening while flights, from and to Macedonia international airport of Thessaloniki, are carried out with a 15-minute delay.

Snow has covered the city of Corfu after 13 years while thick snow has fallen on the mountainous areas of the island of Cephalonia and Zakynthos.

“Sophia» has brought very temperatures, as a mass of cold air from the north will sweep through the country. Temperatures will drop several degrees below zero Celsius overnight into Friday and Saturday, especially in central and northern Greece.

A basketball court and a playground is covered with snow in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city, northwestern Greece, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Rain and storms are also forecast in central and southern Greece, the Ionian and Aegean Seas and all their coastal areas.
Snowfall will be dense in the areas of East Thessaly, Evia and northern sections of Central Greece.

Wind at sea will be particularly strong, up to 9 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean Sea that will gradually fade in the evening.

Trucks clean a highway, Ionia Odos, during a snowfall in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city, northwestern Greece, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Temperatures remain below zero in several mountainous regions of the country as heavy snow fell across much of northern and central Greece, but also on the mountains around Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Two local residents try to put anti-skid chains on a car during a snowfall in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city, northwestern Greece, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Temperatures remain below zero in several mountainous regions of the country as heavy snow fell across much of northern and central Greece, but also on the mountains around Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Two stray dogs play at a snow-covered square in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city, northwestern Greece, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Temperatures remain below zero in several mountainous regions of the country as heavy snow fell across much of northern and central Greece, but also on the mountains around Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A stray dog walks in a snow-covered square in Myrodafni village, near Ioannina city, northwestern Greece, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Temperatures remain below zero in several mountainous regions of the country as heavy snow fell across much of northern and central Greece, but also on the mountains around Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

