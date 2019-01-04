Snowfall, Below Zero Temperatures in Several Parts of Greece

Several areas of Greece are experiencing snowfall on Friday, even at relatively low-lying areas, as part of the phenomena caused by the “Sophia” weather system.

According to the latest forecast by the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo service, snow will continue to fall in all the prefectures of Macedonia, in Ioannina, Trikala and Larissa and snow chains are required on several roads.

Snow is also expected to fall again in Thessaloniki in the evening while flights, from and to Macedonia international airport of Thessaloniki, are carried out with a 15-minute delay.

Snow has covered the city of Corfu after 13 years while thick snow has fallen on the mountainous areas of the island of Cephalonia and Zakynthos.

“Sophia» has brought very temperatures, as a mass of cold air from the north will sweep through the country. Temperatures will drop several degrees below zero Celsius overnight into Friday and Saturday, especially in central and northern Greece.

Rain and storms are also forecast in central and southern Greece, the Ionian and Aegean Seas and all their coastal areas.

Snowfall will be dense in the areas of East Thessaly, Evia and northern sections of Central Greece.

Wind at sea will be particularly strong, up to 9 on the Beaufort scale in the Aegean Sea that will gradually fade in the evening.