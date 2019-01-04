Greeks “Fed up” with Present Government’s Choices, Mitsotakis Says at CSU Meeting

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis attacked the Greek government and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday, as he arrived for the annual meeting of Germany’s CSU party. He expressed hope that the general elections that will be held in Greece in 2019 will deliver a political change and allow ND to take over the country’s governance.

He also referred to his personal good relations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and announced that she will be visiting Athens next week for talks with Greek leaders, while noting that many more steps in Greek-German bilateral relations could have been made in the last four years, which did not happen due to the present government’s policy choices.

Noting that Greeks were “ fed up” with Tsipras and the choices he had made, Mitsotakis said his own party’s proposal was focused on new investments, greater efficiency in the public sector and creating well-paid jobs as a top priority after the long years of crisis.

“ I am convinced that [Greeks] want a new start and I hope that ND…will soon be in charge of a new governance that will lead the country to a new era,” he said.

Mitsotakis also referred to the upcoming European elections, saying the year will be equally crucial for Europe.

“Europe is up against great challenges that must be faced. Issues relating to employment, growth and the management of borders will be the focus of the discussion in the coming period,” he said, noting that ND was the first party to support Manfred Weber as the next European Commission president.

On relations between Greece and Germany, Mitsotakis said it was important for stereotypes that existed in both countries to be left behind and said that relations were now entering a new phase. “This concerns economic and strategic ties, German investments in Greece and how we can work together to build a stable environment in the Balkans and face challenges in the EU,” he added.