The 125th Anniversary of Greek Immigrants’ Arrival in Pittsburgh Comes to an End (Vid & Pics)

By TNH Staff January 3, 2019

A proclamation was presented for the 125th Anniversary of the Arrival of Greek Immigrants in Pittsburgh. Left to right: Dr. Rita Bottino, Joanne Melachrinos (Pan-Icarian Brotherhood), Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, and American-Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania Secretary Dr. Nick Giannoukakis. Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Nick Giannoukakis

PITTSBURGH – With the conclusion of the events and the exhibition next week, the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the arrival of the first Greek immigrants to the city of Pittsburgh comes to an end, Dr. Nick Giannoukakis, American-Hellenic Foundation of Western Pennsylvania (AHFWP) Secretary, told The National Herald.

It is worth noting that since Pittsburgh does not have a twin Greek city, Mayor William Peduto, through his co-operation, encouraged the undertaking of the relevant proceedings.

The goal, said Dr. Giannoukakis, …

