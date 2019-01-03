SNF Opens Scholarship Call for Applications at Columbia Journalism School

Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is providing a scholarship opportunity available to 18 entry-level and mid-career mass media professionals from Greece, to attend three specialized training courses in journalism at the Columbia Journalism School in New York.

The aim of the scholarship is to give students the opportunity to further enhance their career development and equip them with video, investigative reporting and data analysis skills.

Columbia Journalism Applications opened on January 1st, 2019. Last day to apply March 1st, 2019.

Scholarships are offered for the following three courses by the Columbia Journalism School:

A. A video production workshop, lasting three weeks

B. An investigative journalism course, lasting three weeks

C. A coding and data analysis course, lasting three months

The SNF is not involved in the process of candidate selection and evaluation, for which the Columbia University is solely responsible.

More information about the SNF Scholarship Program at the Columbia University and the application process can be found on the Columbia Journalism School’s website.

Source: SNF