Winter in Paradise – Life on Siphnos after the Tourists Go Home

By Constantine S. Sirigos January 3, 2019

The dazzling white houses of the town of Kastro that seem to rise sheer out of the Aegean are crowned with sun-lit clouds in Autumn and Winter. (Photo by TNH/Constantine S. Sirigos)

KASTRO, SIPHNOS – On some days – but not too many, the sky is overcast as the New Year arrives in the land of sea and sun, the glorious Greek islands. On Siphnos in winter, there is less of that divine Light but more human warmth even though few people remain, a welcome solitude for some, compared with summer and a close-knit social life. Unexpectedly, winter for some islanders is also when they resume their communion with nature – Earth, …

