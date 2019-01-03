Winter in Paradise – Life on Siphnos after the Tourists Go Home

KASTRO, SIPHNOS – On some days – but not too many, the sky is overcast as the New Year arrives in the land of sea and sun, the glorious Greek islands. On Siphnos in winter, there is less of that divine Light but more human warmth even though few people remain, a welcome solitude for some, compared with summer and a close-knit social life. Unexpectedly, winter for some islanders is also when they resume their communion with nature – Earth, …