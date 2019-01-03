Snowfall Reported in Several Parts of Greece as “Sophia” Cold Mass Sweeps Down

Several areas of Greece are experiencing snowfall on Thursday, even at relatively low-lying areas, as part of the phenomena caused by the “Sophia” weather system.

According to the latest forecast by the National Observatory of Athens’ Meteo service, snowfall will be especially pronounced Thursday (today) and Friday. It’s already snowing in all throughout the prefectures of Macedonia, Ioannina, Trikala and Larissa and snow chains are required on several roads.

Snow is also expected in Thessaloniki as well and, in the evening, in northern suburbs of Athens.

“Sophia” will bring very low temperatures, as a mass of cold air from the north will sweep through the country. Temperatures will drop several degrees below zero Celsius overnight into Friday and Saturday, especially in central and northern Greece.

Rain and storms are also forecast in central and southern Greece, the Ionian and Aegean Seas and all their coastal areas.

Snowfall will be dense in the areas of East Thessaly, Evia and northern sections of Central Greece.

Wind at sea will be particularly strong, up to 9 on the Beaufort scale, gradually diminishing during the day today.