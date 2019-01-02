Press Conference for the Announcement of a New SNF Grant to the Greek National Opera

ATHENS – On Thursday, January 3rd 2019, Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) together with the Greek National Opera (GNO) will be holding a Press Conference to announce a new significant grant to support GNO.

The event will be streamed live via SNF’s website at www.SNF.org/live, and the SNF’s Facebook page @SNFoundation.

The grant initiative follows on the heels of a series of SNF grants for the support of GNO. More specifically, even before the completion of the construction of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), SNF’s largest single grant, the SNF exclusively supported GNO’s free opera productions, which were held at unexpected locations, as part of the “Opera in a suitcase” program. Following SNFCC’s official delivery to the Greek State, the SNF continued its support to GNO through a grant, totaling €5 million, to ensure its smooth relocation to its new premises at the SNFCC. In addition, the SNF supports the Alternative Stage and the implementation of its programming, with a founding grant, as well as many of GNO’s educational and social activities.

Source: SNF