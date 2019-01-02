Nun’s Mother Had Notified Archbishop Demetrios about Fr. Makris

BOSTON – The mother Theonymphi, the nun from the All Saints Monastery in Calverton Long Island, New York had notified Archbishop Demetrios of America about the sexual misconduct towards her daughter by her spiritual father Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris.
The lengthy and detailed letter dated August 18, 2018, which was copied to Patriarch Bartholomew., was obtained by The National Herald and the nun’s mother urged both the Archbishop and the Patriarch to intervene.
The National Herald has verified the authenticity of the letter …
More proof of the dysfunctional mentality that has spread like a cancer at the Archdiocese. Clearly this is additional proof of the “circle the wagons” culture of our dying Church. Here we have another one of the Archbishops former “favorite” students behaving inappropriately and getting away with it! There are only so many mistakes of conscience and character that will allow institutional survival. We are past the tipping point. Where are the Laity? Where are the members of the Executive Committee of the Archdiocese Council on this? What makes me sick is the way the women in the picture are idolizing this Priest. Our Church has become tribal. It is this misplaced tribalism that protects all of them. This Priest is the alleged “spiritual son” of now defrocked former Fr. George Passias. Both of whom can trace their spiritual lineage to our “wonderfully” future saint Elder Ephraim formally of Philotheou and now of Arizona. So let those who have drunk the Kool-Aid and are apologists for all things Ephraimite related attack me!
Basil,
first of all, Happy Name Day always with health!
These 2 priests were the spiritual children of Elder Ephraim but the Elder has no control over what is in their hearts or their horrific actions. I don’t know much about the Elder but I do have close friends who know him well and have nothing but great things to say about him and his works. If these priests are demented its on them!
Ok, so we have this whole big group of people saying that this is all one big misunderstanding and that it was just a misinterpreted hug.We also have a nun and her pleading mother saying it was something more and that he should be kept away from women. Look at the second picture, above, where upon Fr. Gerasimos’ return to his community, he is in a full contact embrace with a woman at the Philoptochos luncheon that followed Divine Liturgy. Would a man who was pulled from his parish and sent counseling over a “hug” even think of hugging a woman in such a close physical way on his first day back? No. Unless what got him in trouble was more than a hug.Think about it.
That is a great observation. Instead, the Archdiocese remains silent letting rumors circulate that the inappropriate conduct wasn’t that bad (just a hug). Minimizing sexual abuse is reprehensible and certainly not Christian. If a doctor or therapist had any form of sexual contact with a client, they would lose their license. If a priest has sexual contact with multiple women under his spiritual guidance, he goes to therapy for a few months and is returned to the place he abused and is exonerated. Have we not learned anything from the Roman Catholic Church? And we wonder why young people are not interested in our Church…
I’m just sitting here, shaking my head. What kind of upside down world are we living in that a priest who has had multiple inappropriate relationships with women has been returned to the same parish, if any parish at all? These relationships were abuses of power as much as they were sexual in nature. In what world does the Archdiocese indulge this blind cult of personality rather than adhering to the conclusions of the Spiritual Court? Why doesn’t the Archdiocese and the leadership of the community want a new priest to be assigned who can cultivate a healthy, thriving community where the central focal point is Christ and not the priest?? Some of the people wanted him back? Children also want ice cream for dinner. Feeding the homeless? News flash, lots of NYC parishes go on regular, scheduled Midnight Runs.
If after the 12 years of ministry that Fr. Makris was at Holy Cross, this is the mentality of the majority of the community, Fr. Makris failed the community long before these events. He failed in his teaching ministry to teach people how to differentiate basic right from wrong. To be appalled when people are victimized, especially nuns who are dependent on their Spiritual father and the good will of others to survive. I weep for the Church.