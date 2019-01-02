Nun’s Mother Had Notified Archbishop Demetrios about Fr. Makris

BOSTON – The mother Theonymphi, the nun from the All Saints Monastery in Calverton Long Island, New York had notified Archbishop Demetrios of America about the sexual misconduct towards her daughter by her spiritual father Archimandrite Gerasimos Makris.

The lengthy and detailed letter dated August 18, 2018, which was copied to Patriarch Bartholomew., was obtained by The National Herald and the nun’s mother urged both the Archbishop and the Patriarch to intervene.

The National Herald has verified the authenticity of the letter …