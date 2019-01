Can you imagine how many English words have roots in our common wish «Χρόνια πολλά» and in the second compound of the word Χριστούγεννα?

Verbatim «Χρόνια πολλά» means «Many years». What is the etymological connection?

1.CHRONO – MEANS THE TIME

Χρόνια, or τα χρόνια means the years. The Greek word ο χρόνος means the time, and the year, one year. It is found as the first compound in English words, chrono-. Ο χρόνος, the time had been personified in the deity Cronus, ο …