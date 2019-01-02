The Theological School in Dire Financial Straits

BOSTON -The year-end recrudescence of the financial problems of the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline include signals that long-time personnel might soon be fired.

The National Herald has written many times about excessively high numbers of personnel, including professors, at the institution that currently enrolls 154 students, the lowest number in recent years.

TNH has learned from exclusive sources that the presidency of the school is trying desperately to find $1.5 million dollars in order …