Trump Laments He’s Getting Bad Press for U.S. Exit from Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump complained on Monday that he’s getting “bad press” for his decision to pull American troops out of Syria, saying he’s making good on his campaign promise against U.S. involvement in “never ending wars.”
Earlier this month, Trump abruptly announced on Twitter that he was withdrawing 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria. He said Islamic State militants are “mostly gone” and he’s “slowly” sending American servicemen and women back to their families. A drawdown of troops in Afghanistan also appeared to be in the works.
The decision was roundly criticized by his national security advisers and Democratic and Republican lawmakers. It prompted Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to step down. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., signed on to a letter with other GOP senators urging Trump to reconsider.
“I am the only person in America who could say that, ‘I’m bringing our great troops back home, with victory,’ and get BAD press,” Trump tweeted Monday. “It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining. If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy!”
Critics not only warn of a resurgence of IS, but worry that the American exit is a betrayal of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria and leaves them vulnerable to an attack from Turkish forces. Turkey considers the U.S.-backed Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which now controls nearly 30 percent of Syria, a terrorist group linked to an insurgency within its own borders. Other critics feared an abrupt withdrawal.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump backer and leading voice on national security and foreign affairs on Capitol Hill, had lunch with the president on Sunday and emerged from the White House saying that Trump was slowing down the withdrawal from Syria.
“I think we’re in a pause situation,” Graham said. It was unclear if he meant that the troop withdrawal was actually being paused, or if Graham was echoing Trump’s promise for a “strong, deliberate and orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria.”
“I think we’re slowing things down in a smart way,” Graham said, adding that Trump was very aware of the plight of the Kurds.
Trump on Monday reiterated that he was slowly withdrawing troops.
“If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero. ISIS is mostly gone, we’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants,” Trump tweeted.
“I campaigned on getting out of Syria and other places. Now when I start getting out the Fake News Media, or some failed Generals who were unable to do the job before I arrived, like to complain about me & my tactics, which are working. Just doing what I said I was going to do!”
His latest tweet seemed aimed at rebutting comments by Stanley McChrystal, a retired U.S. Army four-star general who commanded the Joint Special Operations Command in the mid-2000s and formerly commanded U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.
“If you pull American influence out, you’re likely to have greater instability, and of course it’ll be much more difficult for the United States to try to push events in any direction. There is an argument that says we just pull up our stuff, go home, let the region run itself. That has not done well for the last 50 or 60 years,” McChrystal said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”
Critics also had contended that the U.S. withdrawal would embolden Iran and Russia, which have supported the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
National security adviser John Bolton was expected to travel to Israel and Turkey next weekend to discuss the president’s plans with the American allies.
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Graham said Sunday that he doesn’t want the president to turn Syria over to Iran. “That’s a nightmare for Israel,” he said.
“And, at the end of the day, if we leave the Kurds and abandon them and they get slaughtered, who’s going to help” the U.S. in the future? “I want to fight the war in the enemy’s backyard, not ours. That’s why we need a forward-deployed force in Iraq and Syria and Afghanistan for a while to come.”
1 Comment
Donald Trump is correct…..anybody who opposes the elected President of the United States in our government from removing American Troops from not only Syria , but Iraq, which by the way, the Iraqi government is now demanding.the removal of all U.S. troops in Iraq, that they are by international laws in violation of sovereignty of the people of Syria…and have bombed Syrian government forces and lets remind you …have bombed the country of Syria…. with a false flag chemical attack by the Syrian and Russian government which the International criminal court has ruled a hoax …and no chemical weapons were ever dropped on the civilians of Douma, Syria….. is a traitor and war monger in subjecting American Servicemen to harm , in order to represent the interests of the fascist wing of our government …who have perpetuated a myth of a “War on Terrorism” to overthrow the foreign governments of independent countries of the world …not compliant to the interests of Anglo White Supremacists bilionaires from England , Saudi Arabia and Israel!
The first to be prosecuted should be Lindsey Graham …now taking over at the Neo Con racist and in house fascist leader of the U.S military and Government from the Sociopathic murderer John McCain….to fully indict himself …as to who he represents …and of no surprise to any informed American knows as follows:…..
On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Graham said Sunday that he doesn’t want the president to turn Syria over to Iran. “That’s a nightmare for Israel,” he said.
“And, at the end of the day, if we leave the Kurds and abandon them and they get slaughtered, who’s going to help” the U.S. in the future? “I want to fight the war in the enemy’s backyard, not ours. That’s why we need a forward-deployed force in Iraq and Syria and Afghanistan for a while to come.”
Translation: Today, Israel a supporter of the Kurds …who are supposed to overthrow the government of SYRIA …and take control of territory of Syria …and then be provided with there own little state …but under te control of Israel and the United States …needs to be protected …just like their other Sunni MUslim brigades …like ISIS and Al Queda ….to fulfill Mr. Grahams obligations to the Jewish lobbies of America!
Furthermore … McCystal and Graham in not representing the interests of American troops ..who because of Donald Trump…may live another day to occupy a seat next to their children and family at a Christmas Dinner …instead of occupying for another day a fox hole in Syria to die …for Saudi Arabia and Israeli interests to take control of the People of Syria….should be prosecuted for treason …in evoking war on the american troops and citizens of America …which is an act of Treason …when you are getting Americans killed …in order to represent the interests of foreign countries!
Graham indicts himself further …by suggesting that Iranian advisors fighting ISIS in Syria …are the real enemy …and while… they are doing what American Troops are allegedly doing in Syria …fighting Terrorist …the represent a bigger threat than ISIS ..to taking over the government of Syria ..under the protection of the Russian Government!
Do you members of the Greek secret societies of Masons comprehend ..why we have been hijacked by Global Fascist and Communist with the collaboration of the Mainstream Media!
Its simple… 3!/2 million MIddle Eastern Muslims and Orthodox Christians have been killed , their homes destroyed, and made world wide refugees of wars …in order to take control of the Middle East …and to wage war against those countries who do not represent the interests of a syndicate of an organized Crime family of Supremacist and hoods…from the U.S., Saudi Arabia , British, Israel and don’t forget the other invader of Syria …Turkey…. who have supported terrorist organizations like Al Queda , ISIS …and guess who else ..the Kurds!
What is Hillarious…what Mr. Graham does not tell you …is that the Kurds are now asking the Syrian Government to protect them from the Turks ..and are negotiating with the Syrian government to hand over territories to the people of Syria ..they have been occupying with U.S troops …and the first liberated territories given up by the Kurds… is in Manjbi, Syria …which the Turkish army is approacing ..to do what it did in Cyprus .. annex it!
Unlike Kissinger and the U.S. government …who supported the ethnic and religious cleansing of the Greek Cypriots of Northern Cyprus …..Vladimir Putin of the Russian Orthodox dominate country of Russia ..who has already liberated most of Syria …and where Orthodox Christians celebrated Christmas for the first time in the streets of Damascus and Alleppo in six years in peace, …Turkey will not get a pass…and they know it.
They do ..are going to have to give up their proxy terrorist ..once they get done with the Kurds…and leave all of Syria!
TNH and Mainsteam Media …are simply collaborators in war crimes and suffering of the Syrian People…in prolonging war and occupations by U.S troops in the many countries of the world…..and as Donald Trump said …never ending wars which make tons of money for the fascist and communist globalist of the democratic and republican parties …and their masters in the military!
Only White Supremacist billionaires who own our country and media ..can possibly oppose what Donald Trump is doing…if he doesn’t surrender to the shadow government!
Importantly, the last President who withdrew from another illegal war and war crimes occupation was John F. Kennedy Jr …when he was planning to end the war in Vietnam….and withdraw American troops….and he was Assassinated !