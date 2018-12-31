New Year’s Eve at the SNFCC

ATHENS – Only a few days separate us from 2019… And you still haven’t planned how you’re going to spend New Year’s Eve? Not to worry! A rich program of events awaits you at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC), free of charge, with the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), SNF announces.

The night starts with a live broadcast of the traditional Berliner Philharmoniker’s New Year’s Eve concert and continues with a unique live performance by Mario Biondi at the Stavros Niarchos Hall. Just before midnight, the action kicks off at the Agora, with lots of music, ice-skating, and a spectacular fireworks show to welcome 2019. Four minutes into the new year, the SNF RUN: 2019 FIRST RUN will begin. At the same time, a big party will get started, with Huey Morgan, frontman of the Fun Lovin’ Criminals, kicking off a blasting DJ set, expected to last until the early hours of the morning.

The first race of the year is made possible under the supervision of the NGO Regeneration & Progress, with the exclusive support of the SNF. This year’s race invites the runners to join forces with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to transform their participation into a New Year’s gift for children most in need, through three non-governmental organizations: Amimoni, ELEPAP, and Floga. Live commentary will be provided by journalist Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou.

Check out the detailed program of events here.

You can watch the live broadcast of the SNFCC’s New Year’s events through our website, www.SNF.org/live, and Facebook page, @SNFoundation.

Source: SNF