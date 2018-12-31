Greece: Rain, Sleet and Snow Forecast on Monday

Heavy rain and storms are forecast on Monday, starting in the southwest and gradually spreading across the rest of the country, with ice and snow on higher ground and gradually extending to lower altitudes (300-500 metres) as the day progresses.

Winds will blow from mainly northerly directions, reaching up to 9 Beaufort at sea. Temperatures to range from -1C to 7C in northern Greece, from -3C to 8C in the Ionian islands and the west, between 1C and 10C on the eastern mainland and Evia and from 8C to 15C on the islands of the Aegean and Crete.

Cloudy and wet in Attica with snow on higher ground and temperatures from 6C to 10C. Rain, sleet and snow in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 0C to 7C.