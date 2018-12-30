Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
AVGHI: 2019 a milestone for the next day in Europe, the future of the world
DOCUMENTO: The quislings are returning
EPOCHI: 2019 a landmark year
ETHNOS: The changes to prescriptions and pharmaceuticals
KATHIMERINI: The action behind the scenes for the ratification of Prespes and elections
KYRIAKATIKI DIMOKRATIA: Real estate. Scorching taxes for working-class neighbourhoods
NEA SELIDA: Second social support package. All the measures by February
REAL NEWS: They are voting for an understanding; they fear new measures
PROTO THEMA: What the next day brings. 2019 a year of elections and political change
TO PARON: Turks eyeing the islet Panagia
TO VIMA: Hopes and fears for 2019