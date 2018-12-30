Criticism Grows Over Vacation for Jailed Greek Terrorist Assassin

While the United States – days after calling Greece a “great ally” has said nothing yet – denunciation grew over the fifth furlough this year from jail for Dimitris Koufodinas, a head of the notorious Nov. 17 terror group that killed 23 people, including five Americans attached to the US Embassy.

With critics saying the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that is riddled with anarchist and terrorist sympathizers is paving the way for his outright release, the son of Pavlos Bakoyiannis, a liberal politician gunned down in 1989 by killers from the group, decried the decision to let Koufodinas have a holidays.

“Victims of Koufodinas do not celebrate New Year with their families. But he received a six-day vacation,” said Bakoyannis, who is the Regional Governor of central Greece and will be a candidate for Mayor of Athens.

He is the son of noted New Democracy politician Dora Bakoyianni, who has repeatedly criticized the government for backing the releases of the assassin, who had also been greeted during one break by the son of Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis from SYRIZA.

Turkey also ripped Greek authorities for releasing “a convicted terrorist who claimed the lives of Turkish diplomats.”

“It is disrespectful to their memories and their bereaved families,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a press release. This time Koufodinas got six days off, including travel time to get away from and return to his low-security prison farm. Koufodinas was arrested in 2002 and is serving 11 life sentences for multiple murders.