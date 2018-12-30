City of Athens to Usher In New Year With Event at Thissio

ATHENS – The New Year party organised by the Athens municipality will be held in Thissio this year, with the actor Vassilis Haralambopoulos acting as the ‘host’ of the evening.

According to a newscast by the municipal radio station Athina 9.84, Athens Mayor George Kaminis will go on stage for the countdown to the start of 2019, while the evening will also feature the municipal brass band, stilt-walkers, the dance performance “Angels in the City” and singer Christina Maxouri.

After midnight, singer Katerina Kouka and composer Themis Karamouratidis will take to the stage with five musicians playing a mixed repertoire of Greek music, followed by a DJ set organised by the radio station En Lefko 87.7 and its producer Haris Varzabetian.