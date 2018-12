In winter, the classic combinations of flavors and the simplest cooking methods can create a wonderful dinner for the family, whether its a weeknight meal or a Sunday dinner with the entire group coming over for a visit.

Roasting a chicken with lemon, oregano, and potatoes is a relatively simple meal and a crowd-pleaser. The following recipe can be adjusted to serve as many as needed, keeping in mind that a 4-7 pound chicken can serve 5-7 people, depending on how …