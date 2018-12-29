Kalamaki GR Tops the List as Best Greek Restaurant in Queens

NEW YORK – Digital Journal proclaimed Kalamaki GR, owned by Aris Konstantinidis, as “the best Greek restaurant in Queens” for 2018. Quality food and quick service were the two main factors cited for the honor.

Kalamaki GR was also named the “Best Greek Restaurant” for the “Best of the Boro” Awards of 2018, which marks it as one of the top eateries of the area.

Kalamaki GR specializes in gyro, souvlaki, as well as the authentic Greek salads and fresh seafood.

According to the Digital Journal, it can only compete with the fast-food in Greece.

Staff, waiters, and restaurant owners are courteous, joyful and friendly, while the restaurant itself has a pleasant atmosphere. It regularly surpasses expectations and is especially recommended for those who love Greek and Mediterranean cuisine.

Prices at Kalamaki GR are reasonable and the portions are generous. “There is always something new to try on every visit to this great Greek restaurant,” writes the Digital Journal.

As noted on its website, “Kalamaki GR opened its doors in August 2014 with a vision and a passion to provide authentic Greek food, using the best and freshest ingredients, at a fair price, served in a comfortable, clean, and family-oriented restaurant. Kalamaki offers dine-in, free delivery, or pick up.”

Everything is made fresh daily at Kalamaki using the best imported and local ingredients in its kitchen. Arahova feta cheese- considered the best in the world, imported extra virgin olive oil (first press, with 0.06% acidity), authentic Greek strained yogurt as well as the best and freshest, local, vegetables and meats.

More information about Kalamaki GR is available online: kalamakigr.com.