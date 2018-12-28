Chef Diane Kochilas’ My Greek Table Season 2 to Air across the U.S. (Video)

NEW YORK – Following a popular first season broadcast to nearly every part of the United States, My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas will premier its second season in early January.

The show is a project of Maryland Public Television and is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

A teaser trailer for My Greek Table Season 2 is available online for a sneak peek at the delicious foods featured in the upcoming episodes.

My Greek Table Season Two – Sizzle Reel from Maryland Public Television on Vimeo.

The first season took host Diane Kochilas, the well-known chef and cookbook author, to Athens, the Peloponnese, the mountainous north of the Greek mainland, and to islands in the Aegean.

“Together, we discover ancient flavors and great modern food alike, and explore regional and iconic Greek products such as great Greek extra virgin olive oil, Kalamata olives, Feta and other cheeses, herbal teas, greens, and traditional grains,” she writes of the show on her website.

For those who missed the first season and are viewing from North America, episodes are available for streaming online. https://video.mpt.tv/show/my-greek-table/.

Season 2 dives even deeper into the world of Greek cuisine, including into its rich history. Kochilas talks with Dr. John Camp, director of the Athenian Agora excavations and Stavros Niarchos Foundation Professor of Classics at Randolph-Macon College, about Athenian cooking practices stretching back two and a half millennia, then prepares “an ancient feast for modern cooks.”

More information is available online: http://www.dianekochilas.com/my-greek-table-with-diane-kochilas/.