Greece vs. Britain in Hopman Cup 2019 Opener

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – The Hopman Cup 2019 tennis tournament kicks off with Greece against Britain. The Greek team featuring Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari is definitely focused since Greece has not appeared at the Hopman Cup since 2002.

In their match at Tianjin last season, Britain’s Katie Boulter beat Sakkari. Tsitsipas is, of course, a rising star on the tennis scene, and the NextGen Finals champ. He has a good chance against his British opponent, 23-year-old lefty, Cameron Norrie, who is 2-6 in his last four tournaments.

The mixed doubles match could be decisive for the teams and the Greek team may have an advantage since Sakkari has noted to her YouTube viewers that Tsitsipas is her ideal mixed doubles partner, Last Word On Tennis reported. Meanwhile the Brits could be worried since Boulter, then teamed with Luke Bambridge, lost her only mixed doubles match in the first round at Wimbledon this year.

The Hopman Cup is an annual international eight-team indoor hardcourt tennis tournament is held in Perth, Western Australia in early January (sometimes beginning in late December) each year, with mixed-gender teams playing on a country-by-country basis. This year’s Hopman Cup runs from December 29, 2018 until January 5, 2019.

Named in honor of Harry Hopman (1906–1985), an Australian tennis player and coach who led the country to 15 Davis Cup titles between 1938 and 1969, the championship was founded in 1989. Hopman’s widow, his second wife Lucy, travels to the tournament each year from her home in the United States, according to the Hopman Cup website.