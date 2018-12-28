Who benefits from the attacks on the media?

The phrase “fake news” no longer requires translation in any language of the World.

It has passed into the international lexicon as a condemnation of the media.

It refers to outlets that, supposedly, not only make errors, but which lie and make up the news.

However, the question must finally be asked: Who ultimately benefits when the media that criticize the policies of a political leader are scorned and those who constantly and on everything praise him are applauded?

When the media is scorned …