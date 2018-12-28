Man Discovered with 693 Ancient Coins

By ANA December 28, 2018

The 693 coins discovered in the Larissa man's possession. Photo published by ANA.

A 55-year-old man in Larissa was found in possession of 693 ancient coins and other items during a coordinated operation conducted by the Ioannina Police.

The 55-year-old was arrested and brought before the Public Prosecutor of Larissa on charges of violating laws on the protection of antiquities and cultural heritage.

The items, according to an archaeologist, fall under the protective provisions of the law “on the Protection of Antiquities and Cultural Heritage in general” and are being held by authorities until their delivery to the relevant culture ministry departments for further evaluation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *