Confucius Institute to open in Thessaloniki

An agreement to establish a Confucius Institute within the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUT) was signed on Thursday between AUT Rector Pericles Mitkas and Director General of Hanban/Confucius Institute Headquarters Ma Jianfei in China.

Confucius Institutes are non-profit educational organisations operating under the China Ministry of Education; their aim is to promote Chinese language and culture across their world. One Institute is already operating in Greece, within the Athens University of Economic and Business.

Mitkas talked about the importance of the initiative and stressed the symbolic coexistence of two great philosophers, Confucius and Aristotle.