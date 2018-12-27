Mitsotakis’ Policy for Young Couples

ATHENS – Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ plan to tackle the low birth rate was presented by Makarios Lazaridis, his Communications Adviser, in an interview with Skai TV, noting that the New Democracy leader is determined to support young couples.

In particular, Lazaridis said that “the low birth rate threatens our homeland. Kyriakos Mitsotakis is determined to support young couples who want to have a family. Incentives include 2,000 euro for every new child born and other incentives will help to tackle the problem.”

As the Communications Adviser said, the incentives are:

-The tax-free limit for each child will be increased by € 1,000.

-All baby items and basic necessities for new mothers will be subject to the low VAT rate.

-Every family whose child does not find a place in a kindergarten will receive a voucher of 180 euros a month for 10 months a year to choose that kindergarten.

-For new mothers we will establish the possibility of choosing the date themselves for pregnancy and lactation leave.

Referring to the Bank of Greece interim report, which notes that if taxes and employers’ and employees’ tax contributions are reduced by 1%, growth will be created to increase the gross national product by at least 4.5% or € 7 billion over a three-year period, with the fiscal burden of € 800,000,000. Lazaridis said, “The New Democracy program is even more daring as it anticipates greater tax and contribution cuts, which will create rapid growth prospects for the benefit of all Greeks.”

Finally, as far as the Prespes Agreement is concerned, Lazaridis noted that “the Macedonians are not lotus eaters. They can no longer stand the lies of Mr. Tsipras. The agreement is despotic and New Democracy will not vote for it today either as an official opposition or tomorrow as a government.”