Finance Ministry Planning to Increase Installments for Debts to the State

ATHENS – The finance ministry is examining a plan to increase the maximum number of monthly installments available for the payment of debts to the state under the standard debt settlement scheme, which currently stand at 12 months.

Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou’s aim is to increase the number of monthly installments from the current 12 in order to facilitate tax payers that are up to date with payments in their debt settlement schemes.

According to sources, the decisions will be finalized in early 2019 and the matter will be discussed with the European Commission in the context of the dialogue foreseen under the terms of post-programme surveillance.