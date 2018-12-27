Roumeliotis’ “After the Chaos, What?” Addresses Global Disharmony

ATHENS – Greece’s capital has become a world class city, but while it now attracts top international cultural, scientific and commercial events and conferences, it was always filled with leading scholars in all fields, as was demonstrated by the panelists who recently discussed the latest book of economist, academic, banker and politician Panagiotis Roumeliotis, professor at Panteion University.

“Mετα το Χαος, Τι? – After the Chaos, What?” was just released by the Publishing Organization SA Livanuis. …