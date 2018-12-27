ATHENS – Greek stocks ended strongly lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Thursday, pushing the general index of the market below the 600-point psychological level, extending its decline for the seventh successive session. Traders said bank shares were at the focus of selling activity.

The general index fell 1.77 pct to end at 597.83 points, after rising as much as 1.03 pct early in the day. The index is down 7.81 pct so far in the last seven sessions, losing 25.49 pct in the year. The Large Cap index fell 1.64 pct and the Mid Cap index ended 2.43 pct lower. Turnover was a thin 24.681 million euros in volume of 12,342,032 shares.

Motor Oil (2.22 pct), Titan (0.93 pct) and Fourlis (0.50 pct) scored big gains among blue chip stocks, while Alpha Bank (7.08 pct), National Bank (5.05 pct) and Lamda Development (4.46 pct) suffered losses. Among market sectors, Oil (0.82 pct) and Commerce (0.77 pct) scored gains, while Banks (5.38 pct) and Financial Services (3.64 pct) suffered losses.

Alpha Bank and Eurobank were the most heavily traded securities of the day. Broadly, decliners led advancers by 67 to 33 with another 26 issues unchanged. ANEK (20 pct), Mathios (12.63 pct) and Audiovisual (9.93 pct) were top gainers, while Unibios (12.05 pct), F.G. Europe (9.74 pct) and Iktinos (9.28 pct) were top losers.