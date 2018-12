ATHENS – Convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas on Thursday received permission for his fifth furlough from the Volos farm prison.

Koufodinas has received 11 life sentences for his role in the November 17 terrorist group and prior to being transferred to Volos in August was held in Korydallos prison. His six-day leave as of Friday includes two days’ travelling time to and from his home in Varnavas, Attica.