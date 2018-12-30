A Rhapsode of Romanity Sings of Christmas

The holidays always serve as a prime opportunity to reflect on our collective mode of existence, hierarchy of values, and distinctive cultural traits that give unique meaning and quality to these special moments. Despite the post-modern push by the thought police to steamroll traditional holidays and dilute their meaning, Pascha and Christmas continue to represent a singular lens in which to view the world Christocentrically. As such, they continue to constitute an integral part of Hellenism, despite the best efforts …