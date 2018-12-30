A Pontian-Armenian Federation 1919: The Case for Trebizond

When the Armenian delegation presented its territorial claims at the Paris Peace Conference in February 1919 they wanted Turkish Armenia and the Armenian Republic in the Caucasus to become a unitary state. Their claim to the Port of Trebizond was something the Euxine Pontian Greeks rejected.

The Euxine Pontian delegation commented on the Armenian claims by stating that the Greeks outnumbered the Armenians in the Vilayet of Trebizond and no way would they cede this port. However, the Pontians were prepared …