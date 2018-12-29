Praise for TNH

To the Editor:

Once again a fine issue of The National Herald. The well-written articles were newsworthy. The article by Steve Frangos on the East/West cultural origins and clash of the Fork was noteworthy. Phyllis (Kiki) Sembos’ stories are interesting reading from personal insight. Has she thought of a collection of her stories in book form?

The great and caring George Behrakis’ many charitable gifts are incredible.

The tragic life of the diva/soprano Maria Callas is unique. Overcoming great odds and familial [issues], so-called bullying by her mother; becoming a great opera singer.

Thanks to Constantinos E. Scaros, Christopher Tripoulas, and Andy Dabilis for their great insight into Hellenism and Hellas.

Political divisiveness expressed in one particular letter about the current president is Hillaryesque nature and classic Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Wishing all a wonderful Christmas and goodwill towards humanity.

Sincerely,

John Vasilakos

Bethpage, NY