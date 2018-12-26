ND Leader Spent Christmas with Former Drug Addicts (Video)

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis spent the Christmas night with people who follow or have completed a drug addiction program.

Mitsotakis listened to the personal stories of people who have managed to detox. They explained how they started taking drugs, their experiences as users, their participation in a drug addiction program, and their problems during their reintegration in the society.

They discussed prevention policies, and Mitsotakis stressed the need to develop a more effective mechanism for both parents and children in school education on drugs.

They also talked about their reintegration in labour market and how to avoid social exclusion.