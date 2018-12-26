ND Leader Spent Christmas with Former Drug Addicts (Video)

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis spent the Christmas night with people who follow or have completed a drug addiction program.
Mitsotakis listened to the personal stories of people who have managed to detox. They explained how they started taking drugs, their experiences as users, their participation in a drug addiction program, and their problems during their reintegration in the society.
They discussed prevention policies, and Mitsotakis stressed the need to develop a more effective mechanism for both parents and children in school education on drugs.
They also talked about their reintegration in labour market and how to avoid social exclusion.
Συνάντηση με άτομα που ακολουθούν πρόγραμμα απεξάρτησης – υποκατάστασης
Χθες βράδυ, ανήμερα Χριστουγέννων, στην πλατεία Βάθης άκουσα μαρτυρίες ανθρώπων που έχουν καταφέρει να απεξαρτηθούν από τα ναρκωτικά. Συζητήσαμε το πώς η πολιτεία μπορεί να τους στηρίξει για να κάνουν μια νέα αρχή. Είναι χρέος μας να τους συμπαρασταθούμε με όλες μας τις δυνάμεις.
