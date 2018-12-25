Christmas Events at the Acropolis Museum, December 22-January 5

ATHENS – The Acropolis Museum welcomes its visitors during this year’s festive season with imaginative children’s workshops, gallery talks, Christmas and New Year’s tunes and more surprises, December 22-January 5.

Children’s workshop: Wishes and Symbols

Youngsters who visit the Museum during the festive season will have the opportunity to search for symbols of their memories and wishes, and then create festive cards for their families and for the Museum.

Program (held in Greek only): Thursday, Dec. 27, Friday, Dec. 28, Saturday, Dec. 29, Thursday, Jan. 3, Friday, Jan. 4, and Saturday, Jan. 5, 11 AM and 1 PM.

The workshop is designed for kids ages 6-11. Admission for children is free. A general admission fee is required for parents/chaperons. Telephone reservations required: 210 9000900/ ext. 414, from November 26-December 19 (every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, from 1-4 PM). Participation is limited to 25 children per session. Duration: 90 minutes.

Children’s stories by Karmen Rouggeri

Children will have the opportunity to listen to fascinating stories about gods and heroes by Karmen Rouggeri accompanied by a guitarist at the Museum second floor balcony overlooking the Archaic Gallery.

Gallery talk: From the Forbidden City Imperial Apartments of Qianlong

Together with Archaeologist-Hosts, visitors will enjoy a rare exhibition on China’s Emperor Qianlong (1711-1799) with a first time presentation to the public of remarkable artifacts representing over 100 years of Chinese culture of the 18th century.

English: every Friday, 11 AM.

Greek: every Friday, 1 PM, every Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM and 1 PM. Extra talks on Monday, Dec. 24 and on Monday, Dec. 31, 11 AM.

The gallery talk is free of charge. Only the admission fee to the temporary exhibition is required (3 euros). For registration, please refer to the Information Desk at the Museum entrance on the same day. Limited to 25 visitors per session. First come, first served. Duration: 60 minutes.

Music at the Museum

On Sunday, Dec. 23, at 12 noon, the Acropolis Museum will host the Chronos music ensemble of the Athens State Orchestra for a music concert on the Museum ground floor, including carols and traditional, world-renowned Christmas melodies.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, at 12 noon, the Acropolis Museum will host the well-known band The Swingin’ Cats for a New Year’s and swing music concert on the Museum ground floor.

The Acropolis Museum’s Lucky Charm for 2019

Our good luck charm for 2019 is inspired by decorative details from the architecture of the first, large temple of Athens, the Hekatompedon (early 6th century BC). This first grand “Parthenon” signified the beginning of the great dominance of the city of Athens in the early 6th century BC. The decorative detail consists of engraved, painted palmettes and lotus flowers. Υοu can see the Hekatompedon in the Archaic Gallery on the first floor. More information about Christmas gifts is available in the Acropolis Museum shop.

Festive Meals and Christmas Jazz at the Restaurant

During the festive season, the Museum’s second floor restaurant will serve traditional holiday meals and sweets. Christmas jazz nights also take place every Friday night featuring famous jazz music ensembles. For reservations, please contact the restaurant during Museum hours: +30 210 9000915.

More information is available online: acropolismuseum.gr.