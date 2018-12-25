Savory and Sweet Favorites to Enjoy this Christmas

A Greek Christmas is not complete without the many delicious traditional foods and pastries made with recipes passed down through the generations. From classics like moussaka and spanakopita to roasted meats and all the side dishes, the Greek Christmas table is usually crowded with holiday favorites. Of course, the dessert table always features kourabiedes and melomakarona. In the Peloponnese, and especially in Kalamata, diples are a staple of the dessert table at every Christmas feast. Whatever foods you decide to …