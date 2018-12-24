Christ is born today – and its meaning for us today

The hymn of the first katavasia of the Christmas Feast is very clear when it uses the present tense “Christ is born” today. In our own time. Today; not yesterday; and not 2018 years ago; but today.

This today captures and defines the time and the space of December of 2018 and the place where we live and turns it into an eternal present in which the Logos-God manifests His presence as a human person. He who is incarnated today is none other than the One of the Trinity who becomes “God walking in human flesh” according to the patristic saying.

Christ is born today in the Church, in which we the members that constitute it become doxological beings and we touch the boundaries of “another form,” of being, the heavenly one, because we desire to be lifted little higher, to heaven’s heights. After all, He descended that we might ascend. He became poor in order for us to become rich, through His sacrificial acceptance of a life of penury.

In the Church we communicate Christ, and with Christ, and with one another in an ecclesiastical but personal way, and we march as a Church on a path toward a meeting with the Savior Christ, our Infant God. The “Being” of the Church is identified with the “Being” of Christ and thus through our communication with Him we acquire the mind and heart of Christ.

And this happens here and now – today, not in that distant time in the Roman province of Judea. In Church, he understands who has a heart because into its architecturally sacred space comes to be Incarnated, Christ, the One of the Trinity.

Let us not deceive ourselves – without Christ our life remains an unexplained biological phenomenon from our birth to our death. Basically what we call life is an enigma even to experts of biology and medicine. We shouldn’t forget that without Christ our life continues to be a paradox and our death which is our common tragic reality an inconceivable paralogism.

With the Incarnation of the Logos of God everything changes form and prospect. And please remember this transformation is taking place today in the year 2018. It doesn’t matter if I sin once, twice, ten times, a thousand times as long as I know that today salvation is born, Christ, Who came for the sinners and the damned because He loved us very much. That is why He became “a street God”. He identified Himself with His “least brothers” the hungry, the homeless, the victimized ones, the poor and the wounded from injustice.

Truly, what are we celebrating on Christmas and how are we celebrating it? What do we really understand when we say that we celebrate the birth of Christ, Christmas? Above and beyond all those colorful lights, ornaments, and jewels, the many sermons and sermonettes about the “sweet Jesus” for the satisfaction of our sentimentalities, the Orthodox Faith and Tradition presents a different ecclesial experience and proposition, or if you prefer, a different perspective.

The Orthodox Christian sees in Christmas the freedom of the existence of God from every necessity. In other words He is God, but He is miraculously also free from His Divinity – or rather, He emptied (kenosis) himself of his divinity so he could come to us, having the freedom to exist in every way as human. In a more simple way we could say that Christ remained who He Was, God, and He became whom He was not, human, but without sin, and without ceasing to be God.

We as an Ecclesiastical Body do something very serious, we live existentially this “emptying” – the kenosis of God in the infant of Bethlehem who assumes flesh like ours. That is why we identify with Him, because He first identified with us in way of “kenotic” love and impoverishment.

All these things are taking place today, because Christ is born today in the timeless time of the Church. We are talking about some serious and difficult things here. We live the incarnate Truth, the hypostasized eternity because God through His Incarnation personifies eternity. This eternity is not a “something,” it is not a “situation” – with the incarnation eternity is somebody, and that Somebody is Christ.

The Incarnation of God divided human history into two, before and after Christ, and it continues to do that today.

The best way to participate and experience the great mystery of Christmas is to partake in the Eucharistic Supper of Christ and thus to become Christ-like by acquiring the mind and the heart of Christ, and that can be done not theoretically and religiously but existentially in the Church and in our daily lives through the Church. Let me remind here that there is a difference between religion and the Church. In Orthodoxy there is only the Christ of the Church, who is her Founder and Bridegroom. The Christ of abstract concepts and formulations or of religious sentimental preaching have nothing to do with the Christ of the Church and the salvation of human persons from the torture of corruption and death.

Christmas today and for all time should mean our being called and invited to the discovery of the essentials of life.