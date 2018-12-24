Groups Sing Traditional Carols for ND leader Mitsotakis at Party HQ (Video)

ATHENS – Two cultural groups and children from a church-run centre sang Christmas carols to New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the main opposition party’s headquarters on Monday.

The “Omonia” Association of Northern Epirots thanked Mitsotakis for his support of the Greek national minority in Albania. “The path of Albania towards the European Union (membership) and European institutions is inherently tied to respecting the rights of the Greek national minority, and this is something we will not back down on,” Mitsotakis told them, reiterating his support.

The “Asi Gonia” Association of Cretans danced traditional dances from the home island of the ND leader and sang traditional carols.

Χριστουγεννιάτικα κάλαντα Σήμερα η Πειραιώς πλημμύρισε με ευχές και κάλαντα απο κάθε γωνιά της Ελλάδας. Σας ευχαριστώ! Και εύχομαι με την καρδιά μου καλά Χριστούγεννα σε όλους. Posted by Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, December 24, 2018

Carols were also sung by the centre of protection of minors “Faros tou Kosmou” (Lighthouse of the World) in Dendropotamos, in the western part of Thessaloniki. The centre, focused on integrating young people in society, is run by the Holy Metropolis of Neapoli and Stavroupoli, under Fr. Athenagoras Loukataris, who also attended the celebration.

Mitsotakis thanked Fr. Athenagoras for his “love and hard work all these years in a forgotten corner of western Thessaloniki.” He also reminded children from the centre that their lives may have started from a disadvantageous position but this will not determine their future, as there are no limits to what they can achieve.