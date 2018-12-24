Greek-American Stories: That’s Yiannis!

Coffee in hand, George was telling the others at the table in Dixon’s, “I’ll bet Yiannis is the only person in the country that waits until all the Christmas trees are sold before he goes to pick up a remnant to take to his home. They’re free, that’s why.” Dimos, smiling, said, “Hey! The man knows how to save money. You gotta give him credit for that.” Kipreos, looking up at them, retorted, “I think it’s a shame that trees …