Greek Cookies to Swap during the Holiday Season

Cookie swaps are a fun way to share the fruits of our baking labor during the holidays. For those who don’t know, a cookie swap is a type of party when friends get together and each person makes enough of one kind of cookie to share at the party. After sampling the cookies, everyone selects their favorites and can take them home packaged in appealing assortments ready to give as gifts or to share for dessert at the Christmas feast. …
