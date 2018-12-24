Name Deal With Greece Could Get “North Macedonia” into EU

If a deal with Greece to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is finally approved by both, the newly-annointed North Macedonia not only will be admitted to NATO but could be in the European Union by 2025.

That was the timetable seen by the chief for enlargement in the 28-country bloc, Johannes Hahn, although the agreement is awaiting final steps in FYROM and then faces a rocky road when it gets to the Greek Parliament, likely in February or March, 2019.

Anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras pushed through the deal in the face of opposition from 62-65 percent of Greeks and his own Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who said his party will vote against it.

Kammenos also threatened to yank ANEL and its seven votes from the coalition, with his party giving the administration a scant three-vote majority in Parliament, but also said he wouldn’t stand in the way of a deal, allowing him to have it both ways.

With Russia angry that what would be North Macedonia getting into NATO, the deal also opens the path to the EU, with Tsipras saying Greece will lift vetoes in both cases if FYROM goes ahead with promises to remove irredentist claims on Greek lands, including the real Macedonia, an ancient abutting Greek province.

Hahn told Germany’s Handelsblatt that, “In terms of reception conditions, Serbia and Montenegro are currently the furthest in terms of the number of chapters. But Macedonia also has good chances to catch up after the solution of the name dispute with Greece.”

He added that, |2025 is an ambitious but not unrealistic target for EU membership of the first Western Balkan countries,” before throwing in the caveat that, “I don’t want to mention dates.”

He also said, however that, “The year 2030 would be too far away for the candidate countries to motivate them to intensify their efforts. It is also about the credibility of the EU. When our candidate countries deliver, we too must deliver!”