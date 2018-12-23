Israeli Pres. Rivlin & PM Netanyahu Prevent Return of the Church Lands Bill

JERUSALEM – After mounting pressure from political and religious leaders in Israel and around the world, President Rivlin and Prime Minister Netanyahu intervened to ensure the withdrawal of the so-called “Tenants’ Rights Law” from Sunday’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

This bill would enable the State of Israel to “nationalize” church lands. The legislation discriminates against Christians, restricts the rights of Christian institutions to deal with their property and threatens the very income that sustains the Church’s humanitarian work and ability to maintain Holy Sites.

The persistence of the bill’s protagonists comes as no surprise to Church leaders whose protests have already led to the legislation being withdrawn on four previous occasions. However, the timing of this latest assault was shocking and has caused offense to Christians in Jerusalem and around the world.

The tabling of this legislation only a few days before Christmas has been viewed as an act of breathtaking audacity and insensitivity. Some have suggested that the sponsors hoped to steal a march and force through their legislation at a time when Churches are busy preparing for one of Christianity’s most sacred festivals. If so, these hopes have been dashed and their plans have backfired.

Church leaders in Jerusalem have been greatly encouraged by the support of political and religious leaders from around the world, including senior figures in the USA and the UK, such as the Archbishop of Canterbury. The controversial timing of the attack has only served to increase international awareness of the threat posed to the Christian community and furthermore to religious freedom, property rights and the rule of law.

Church Leaders in Jerusalem expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin for their willingness to intervene and guarantee that the legislation would be removed from the agenda of Sunday’s committee meeting. As a result, these leaders cancelled an emergency meeting planned for the morning of Sunday 23rd December.

Far from being complacent, Church Leaders in Jerusalem are wary that the bill will return once more and are determined to work with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Hanegbi to find a lasting solution. The recurring and threatening nature of this proposed legislation has led some politicians in the United States to refer to the policy as the “Zombie Bill.” Along with their colleagues in Jerusalem, Christian leaders around the world are now calling on politicians in Israel to help kill this Zombie Bill once and for all.

His Beatitude Theophilos III, Patriarch of Jerusalem released the following statement: “The Church Leaders of Jerusalem welcome the withdrawal of this offensive and discriminatory bill that selectively harms Christians. I call upon Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue to honour his explicit promise to preserve the long-standing status quo between the Church and the State and promote religious freedom in Israel.”

The Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, spoke with ITV on December 21, noting the timing of this proposed legislation and called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue to uphold religious freedom and the rule of law.

He told ITV, “The proposed law would have a very serious effect on the Christian churches in Jerusalem, the very place we are looking to at this time of year. There are issues in the bill that need to be looked at but this is not the right moment… I admire Prime Minister Netanyahu reflecting Israel’s reputation for freedom of religion and belief and the rule of law. I hope he will continue to do so.”