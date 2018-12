The word Χριστούγεννα is a composite one from the genitive case of the name Χριστός (του Χριστού= Christ’s) and the noun η γέννα (=the birth). It is the birth of Christ, therefore Χριστούγεννα means the day when Christ was born. Did you know that the prefix gen- and the suffix -gen come from the Greek root γεν-, which means becoming, give birth to?

THE GREEK -GEN- IN ENGLISH

English word Greek word Pronunciation

gene το γονίδιο to yoNEEdio

gender το γένος …